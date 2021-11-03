Brokerages Set Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) Target Price at $4.24

Shares of Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.24.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BCKIF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays upgraded shares of Babcock International Group from an “equal weight” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.24 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Babcock International Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

Get Babcock International Group alerts:

Babcock International Group stock opened at $4.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.80. Babcock International Group has a twelve month low of $2.66 and a twelve month high of $5.24.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.