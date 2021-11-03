Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.430-$0.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.06 billion-$3.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.20 billion.Boston Scientific also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.600-$1.620 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BSX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boston Scientific from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 target price on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.52.

Shares of NYSE BSX traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.42. The company had a trading volume of 110,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,689,521. The stock has a market cap of $60.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.83. Boston Scientific has a 52 week low of $32.99 and a 52 week high of $46.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.04 and its 200-day moving average is $43.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $30,443.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 41,741 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $1,842,447.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 653,664 shares of company stock valued at $28,476,403 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

