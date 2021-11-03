WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $48.81

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $48.81 and last traded at $48.63, with a volume of 26433 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.63.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.78.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPS. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 58.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund in the third quarter valued at $224,000.

WisdomTree Earnings 500 Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Earnings 500 Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the large-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

