Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Sets New 52-Week High at $61.37

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $61.37 and last traded at $61.32, with a volume of 19196 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.69.

VSAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Viasat from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Viasat from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 112.04 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.20. Viasat had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $664.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Viasat by 376.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 714 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Viasat in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Viasat in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Viasat in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Viasat in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viasat Company Profile (NASDAQ:VSAT)

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

