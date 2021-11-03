Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Sets New 52-Week High at $61.37

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $61.37 and last traded at $61.32, with a volume of 19196 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.69.
VSAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Viasat from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Viasat from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.67.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 112.04 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.05.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Viasat by 376.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 714 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Viasat in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Viasat in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Viasat in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Viasat in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Viasat Company Profile (NASDAQ:VSAT)
ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.
