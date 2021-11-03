Essentra (OTCMKTS:FLRAF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.00

Essentra plc (OTCMKTS:FLRAF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.00 and last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 400 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Essentra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.24.

Essentra plc provides essential components and solutions worldwide. The Components division manufactures and distributes plastic injection molded, vinyl dip-molded, and metal items for equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, and construction industries; and component solutions comprising caps and plugs, wire and cable management products, flange protection products, knobs, handles and grips, PCB and electronics hardware, and tools and precision instruments for a range of applications and industries that are used in protection and finish products.

