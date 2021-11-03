Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Sets New 52-Week High at $107.77

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $107.77 and last traded at $107.73, with a volume of 856015 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $107.07.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.95.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 125.4% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $81,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

