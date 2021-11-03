Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC Sells 936 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 936 shares during the period. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DEO. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Diageo during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Diageo during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Diageo during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Diageo during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Diageo during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, October 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.50.

NYSE:DEO opened at $202.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.53. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $133.06 and a twelve month high of $202.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $2.4803 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. Diageo’s payout ratio is 73.85%.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

