iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF (TSE:XDV) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Shares of iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF (TSE:XDV) rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$30.28 and last traded at C$30.28. Approximately 24,978 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 48,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$30.05.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$29.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$29.67.

See Also: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.