Celestica (TSE:CLS) Hits New 12-Month High at $13.08

Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$13.08 and last traded at C$13.08, with a volume of 31756 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.90.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Celestica in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. CIBC increased their price target on Celestica from C$12.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Celestica to C$14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.47 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.92.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

