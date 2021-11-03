Rockshield Capital (OTCMKTS:RKSCF) Trading Down 10.9%

Shares of Rockshield Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:RKSCF) dropped 10.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.57 and last traded at $0.58. Approximately 247,642 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 520% from the average daily volume of 39,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.54.

Rockshield Capital Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RKSCF)

Rockshield Capital Corp. engages in the provision of venture capital funding to early stage seed investments and investment in marketable securities. The company was founded on October 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

