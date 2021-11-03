Boothbay Fund Management LLC Invests $2.04 Million in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 49,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,644,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 35.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,178,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,671,000 after purchasing an additional 566,843 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 4.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,668,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,448,000 after purchasing an additional 563,363 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 1,978.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 339,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,407,000 after buying an additional 323,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,670,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,545,000 after buying an additional 312,549 shares during the period. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PACW stock opened at $49.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.80 and a 200-day moving average of $43.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.83. PacWest Bancorp has a one year low of $18.64 and a one year high of $49.98.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $327.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.04 million. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 45.47% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, Director Daniel B. Platt sold 13,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total value of $638,973.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PACW shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist upped their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Financial upgraded PacWest Bancorp to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.45.

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

