Boothbay Fund Management LLC Has $2.13 Million Stake in Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 214,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,495 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned about 0.48% of Vector Acquisition Co. II worth $2,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II by 13.0% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II by 0.5% during the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 2,010,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,964,000 after purchasing an additional 10,520 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, III Capital Management bought a new position in Vector Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ VAQC opened at $9.79 on Wednesday. Vector Acquisition Co. II has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $10.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.74 and a 200-day moving average of $9.83.

Vector Acquisition Corporation II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

