Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 5,000 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 23.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Nordstrom in the second quarter valued at $14,986,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,143,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,803,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 566.7% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 90,772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 77,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 2.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 256,304 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,373,000 after acquiring an additional 5,618 shares in the last quarter. 59.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JWN. Citigroup decreased their price target on Nordstrom from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Nordstrom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of JWN stock opened at $30.71 on Wednesday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.33 and a 12-month high of $46.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 106.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 2.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.62) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Nordstrom Profile

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

