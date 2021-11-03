Boothbay Fund Management LLC Has $2.21 Million Holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC lessened its position in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 10.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,543 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $2,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 23.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,955,000 after buying an additional 61,130 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 12.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 296,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,068,000 after purchasing an additional 33,931 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 14.8% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 156,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,918,000 after purchasing an additional 20,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 49.4% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NNN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.63.

Shares of NNN stock opened at $46.07 on Wednesday. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.85 and a 52-week high of $50.33. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.63 and its 200-day moving average is $46.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 13.34 and a current ratio of 13.34.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 36.28%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 84.46%.

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

