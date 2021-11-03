Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $42.66

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $42.66 and last traded at $42.65, with a volume of 209 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.14.

CERE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $27.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.60.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.26.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 44,437 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $1,145,585.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CERE. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $289,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $876,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 193.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 10,227 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 5,261 shares during the period.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

