Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Sets New 1-Year High at $4.36

Shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.36 and last traded at $4.30, with a volume of 60451 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.60 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Uranium Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Uranium Energy alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -47.88 and a beta of 2.26.

In other news, Director Moya Gloria L. Ballesta sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total transaction of $29,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in Uranium Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 33.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 136.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 155,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 89,796 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 137,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Uranium Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. 35.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uranium Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Uranium Energy Corp. is engages in mining and exploration of uranium. Its activities also include pre-extraction, extraction and processing on uranium projects. The company was founded by Alan P. Lindsay and Amir Adnani on May 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.