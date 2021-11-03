Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 14.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share.

CTLT traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.50. The stock had a trading volume of 6,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,402. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.31. Catalent has a 52 week low of $91.17 and a 52 week high of $142.64.

In related news, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 2,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $309,138.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 1,471 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total value of $192,892.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 218,584 shares of company stock worth $28,636,331 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Catalent stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 114.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 318,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,608 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.19% of Catalent worth $34,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

CTLT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Catalent from $123.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Catalent from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Catalent from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Catalent presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

