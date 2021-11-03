Craig Hallum Boosts Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Price Target to $205.00

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from $170.00 to $205.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.10% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on OMCL. TheStreet upgraded Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Omnicell from $188.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research upped their price target on Omnicell from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.57.

Shares of Omnicell stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $175.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 660 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,481. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $159.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.06. Omnicell has a 12-month low of $88.40 and a 12-month high of $182.73.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.45. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 6.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Research analysts predict that Omnicell will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Omnicell news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 41,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.05, for a total transaction of $6,409,427.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 5,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $964,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,857 shares of company stock valued at $12,742,308. Insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,601,000 after purchasing an additional 6,619 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Omnicell by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 357,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,141,000 after acquiring an additional 16,529 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Omnicell by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,892,000 after acquiring an additional 5,382 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Omnicell by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 28,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

