Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target to $190.00

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $180.00 to $190.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ETN. HSBC cut Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on Eaton from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Eaton from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.72.

Shares of NYSE ETN traded down $3.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $168.55. The stock had a trading volume of 17,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,744. Eaton has a fifty-two week low of $104.34 and a fifty-two week high of $172.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.02. The company has a market cap of $67.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.29, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.18.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Eaton will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eaton news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 7,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,264,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 32,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total value of $5,357,215.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,919 shares of company stock worth $6,980,872. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Eaton by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in Eaton in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Eaton by 163.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

