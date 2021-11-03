Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $24.84

Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.84 and last traded at $24.54, with a volume of 6158 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.44.

ESI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.63.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.57.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $616.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.47 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Element Solutions’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Element Solutions during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Element Solutions during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Element Solutions during the second quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Element Solutions by 22.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. 90.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Element Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:ESI)

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

