Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $17.16

Shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.16 and last traded at $18.49, with a volume of 7865 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.52.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.80.

The firm has a market cap of $549.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.24 and a 200 day moving average of $20.88.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $301.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.40 million. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Charles E. Tyson purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph M. Nowicki purchased 5,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.85 per share, for a total transaction of $99,905.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LL. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Lumber Liquidators by 3,292.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Lumber Liquidators during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Lumber Liquidators by 51.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,040 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Lumber Liquidators during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Lumber Liquidators by 42.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc operates as a multi channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories in the United States. The firm offers exotic and domestic hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminate, vinyl plank, bamboo and cork direct to the consumer.

