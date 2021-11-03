Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) to Hold

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania is a bank holding company. It owns all of the capital stock of Union National Bank and Trust Company, Pennview Savings Bank, Univest Realty Corporation, Univest Leasing Corporation, Univest Delaware, Inc., Univest Financial Services Corporation, Univest Insurance Company, and Univest Electronic Services Corporation. “

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on Univest Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ UVSP traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.31. 336 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,661. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Univest Financial has a twelve month low of $15.51 and a twelve month high of $30.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $891.42 million, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.39.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 34.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Univest Financial will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Univest Financial during the third quarter worth about $512,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 60.6% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 126,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 47,776 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Univest Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 65.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 128.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 13,741 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Univest Financial

Univest Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking business and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment consists of commercial and consumer banking. The Wealth Management segment comprises of investment advisory services, retirement plan services, trust, municipal pension services, and broker or dealer services.

