Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0742 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by 2.9% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ERH traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.53. 10 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,023. Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $12.17 and a 12 month high of $15.23.

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is sub advised by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

