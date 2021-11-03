Veil Market Capitalization Tops $1.53 Million (VEIL)

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded 15.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 3rd. In the last seven days, Veil has traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar. Veil has a market cap of $1.53 million and approximately $1,034.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veil coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0178 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61,971.55 or 1.00324488 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.94 or 0.00058181 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $378.71 or 0.00613083 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.54 or 0.00314934 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.84 or 0.00177824 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00014803 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00003709 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001471 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Veil Profile

Veil (VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The official website for Veil is veil-project.com . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Buying and Selling Veil

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

