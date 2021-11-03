MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.033 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 1.8% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:CXH traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.83. The company had a trading volume of 3,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,902. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a 12-month low of $9.03 and a 12-month high of $10.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.17.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.85% of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.19% of the company’s stock.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Company Profile

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust is a closed-end management investment company. It intends to distribute long-term capital gains and/or return of capital in order to maintain its managed distribution level. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA.

