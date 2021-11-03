MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.033 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th.
MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 1.8% over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE:CXH traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.83. The company had a trading volume of 3,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,902. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a 12-month low of $9.03 and a 12-month high of $10.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.17.
MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Company Profile
MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust is a closed-end management investment company. It intends to distribute long-term capital gains and/or return of capital in order to maintain its managed distribution level. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA.
Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?
Receive News & Ratings for MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.