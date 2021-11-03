BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.098 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has raised its dividend by 18.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE BLW traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.32. 62,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,364. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.16. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 1 year low of $14.16 and a 1 year high of $17.64.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,103,980 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,659 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $52,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 13, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

