Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:CCD)

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.195 per share on Friday, November 19th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th.

NASDAQ:CCD traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.00. The company had a trading volume of 50,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,541. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $22.52 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.25.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,724 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund were worth $5,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company which engages in the provision of total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on March 11, 2014 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

