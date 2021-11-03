BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.104 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

Shares of NYSE BCAT traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.34. 332,751 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,563. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.80. BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.39 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00.

About BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust

