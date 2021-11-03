Nokomis Capital L.L.C. Buys Shares of 287,704 Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA)

Nokomis Capital L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 287,704 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,565,000. Vera Bradley comprises approximately 1.4% of Nokomis Capital L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vera Bradley by 11.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 145,318 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 15,133 shares in the last quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vera Bradley by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 28,363 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Vera Bradley in the 2nd quarter valued at $498,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vera Bradley by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 102,832 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 43,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Vera Bradley during the 2nd quarter worth $142,000. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Edward M. Schmults sold 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $99,045.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ VRA traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.38. 1,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,449. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.31. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a one year low of $6.55 and a one year high of $13.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.13 million, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.83.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 4.53%. The business had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VRA shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Vera Bradley in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Vera Bradley from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Vera Bradley from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Vera Bradley Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States; verabradley.com; the Vera Bradley online outlet site; and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

