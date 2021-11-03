Transcodium Hits Market Capitalization of $217,984.89 (TNS)

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 3rd. One Transcodium coin can currently be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Transcodium has a market capitalization of $217,984.89 and approximately $501.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Transcodium has traded 14.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Transcodium alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00049856 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.38 or 0.00219169 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.12 or 0.00097323 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00011597 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004139 BTC.

About Transcodium

Transcodium is a coin. Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,842,616 coins. Transcodium’s official website is transcodium.com . Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcodium aims to provide the first peer-to-peer decentralized file editing, transcoding and distribution platform with high quality and reliable computational power at a very affordable price. This will create a global market for users, willing to rent their idle machines to be used as workers. Further, at the end of the processing, the worker (processor) will be rewarded with the TNS Tokens. “

Transcodium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Transcodium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Transcodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “TNSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Transcodium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Transcodium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.