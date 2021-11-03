Boothbay Fund Management LLC Raises Position in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,446 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in GDS were worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GDS. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of GDS by 678.2% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,001,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,633,000 after buying an additional 873,080 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in GDS by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 157,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,396,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GDS by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 320,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of GDS in the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of GDS by 11.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 180,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,206,000 after purchasing an additional 17,869 shares during the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GDS stock opened at $58.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. GDS Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $49.16 and a twelve month high of $116.76.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($1.60). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 16.28%. GDS’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.77) EPS. On average, analysts expect that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GDS. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of GDS from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on GDS from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley cut GDS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of GDS from $111.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.50.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

