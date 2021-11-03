NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Shares Purchased by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) by 767.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 263,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233,254 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in NOW were worth $2,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DNOW. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of NOW by 172.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 924,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,774,000 after purchasing an additional 585,412 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NOW by 3.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,587,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $109,967,000 after purchasing an additional 430,998 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of NOW by 22.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,915,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,350,000 after purchasing an additional 348,918 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in NOW during the second quarter worth about $2,522,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NOW during the first quarter worth about $2,018,000. 92.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DNOW. Stifel Nicolaus raised NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NOW currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.85.

In related news, CEO David A. Cherechinsky purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.44 per share, with a total value of $104,160.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 245,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,317.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNOW opened at $7.56 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.72. The stock has a market cap of $835.83 million, a PE ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 1.97. NOW Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.36 and a 1-year high of $11.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

NOW Profile

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

