Boothbay Fund Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:LGACU)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:LGACU) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I were worth $2,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth about $150,000.

Get Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I stock opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $10.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.95.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:LGACU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.