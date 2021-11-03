Boothbay Fund Management LLC Takes $2.60 Million Position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 20,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,604,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Upstart by 360.0% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Upstart by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Upstart in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. 48.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UPST opened at $344.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $303.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.97. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $401.49.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $193.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.75 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1017.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Upstart news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.78, for a total value of $7,217,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Gu sold 155,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total value of $31,291,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,333,964 shares of company stock valued at $532,615,182 in the last 90 days. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UPST. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Upstart in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.64.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

