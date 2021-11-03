Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) Shares Acquired by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) by 112.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 779,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 412,216 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned 0.85% of Newpark Resources worth $2,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Newpark Resources by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 333,293 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,461,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,588,000 after buying an additional 119,832 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 336,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 4,803 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 210.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 89,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 60,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. 71.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Paul L. Howes purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.29 per share, for a total transaction of $68,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Newpark Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

NYSE NR opened at $3.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.15. Newpark Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $4.08.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Newpark Resources had a negative net margin of 10.53% and a negative return on equity of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $142.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newpark Resources, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newpark Resources Company Profile

Newpark Resources, Inc engages in the provision of products, rentals and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry. It operates through the Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions segments. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling fluids products and technical services. The Industrial Solutions segments includes site and access solutions business along with industrial bending operations.

