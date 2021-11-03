Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for The Sherwin-Williams (SHW)

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE: SHW) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/29/2021 – The Sherwin-Williams had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from $278.00 to $310.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/28/2021 – The Sherwin-Williams had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $300.00 to $355.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/28/2021 – The Sherwin-Williams had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $330.00 to $360.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – The Sherwin-Williams had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $327.00 to $350.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – The Sherwin-Williams had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $330.00 to $350.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

10/27/2021 – The Sherwin-Williams had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $325.00 to $350.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – The Sherwin-Williams was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $335.00 price target on the stock.

10/27/2021 – The Sherwin-Williams had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $320.00 to $355.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – The Sherwin-Williams had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $320.00 to $355.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/12/2021 – The Sherwin-Williams is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “buy” rating and a $352.00 price target on the stock.

9/30/2021 – The Sherwin-Williams had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $330.00 to $327.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/30/2021 – The Sherwin-Williams had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $307.00 to $300.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/29/2021 – The Sherwin-Williams had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $340.00 to $330.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/10/2021 – The Sherwin-Williams had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $325.00 to $330.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/9/2021 – The Sherwin-Williams had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $310.00 to $330.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/9/2021 – The Sherwin-Williams had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $350.00 to $340.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/9/2021 – The Sherwin-Williams was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $309.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $331.00.

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $311.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,175. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $298.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.39. The company has a market capitalization of $81.56 billion, a PE ratio of 42.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $218.06 and a one year high of $323.82.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 75.00%. The Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.86%.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 7,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total value of $2,380,074.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,094 shares in the company, valued at $5,268,712.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph F. Sladek sold 432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.32, for a total value of $130,602.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,575 shares of company stock worth $10,517,650. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 199.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,663,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,629,704,000 after buying an additional 13,771,851 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 183.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,354,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,728,350,000 after acquiring an additional 11,235,603 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 221.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,233,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,060,581,000 after acquiring an additional 7,734,545 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 210.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,600,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,888,093,000 after acquiring an additional 7,186,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 192.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,704,987 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,371,674,000 after acquiring an additional 5,724,284 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

