Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Amcor has a payout ratio of 63.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Amcor to earn $0.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.47 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.6%.

NYSE:AMCR traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $12.15. The stock had a trading volume of 101,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,886,995. The company has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.90. Amcor has a 1-year low of $10.33 and a 1-year high of $12.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.93.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Amcor had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 23.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amcor will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 73,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $900,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 162,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,008,322.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eric V. Roegner sold 303,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $3,726,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,043,864 shares of company stock valued at $13,108,520 in the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Amcor stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,015,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 401,568 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.26% of Amcor worth $46,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 38.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMCR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amcor from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.77.

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

