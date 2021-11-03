Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.500-$0.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $195 million-$205 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $179.83 million.

NASDAQ SLAB traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $198.91. 888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,260. Silicon Laboratories has a one year low of $102.11 and a one year high of $199.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 6.24.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $184.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.20 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 249.72% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SLAB shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Summit Insights raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $216.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $177.23.

In related news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 12,751 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total value of $1,953,325.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total value of $157,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,188 shares of company stock worth $5,925,245. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

See Also: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.