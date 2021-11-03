Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 25.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share.

Community Healthcare Trust stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.99. 332 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,432. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.57. Community Healthcare Trust has a one year low of $42.63 and a one year high of $52.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.38, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is presently 83.98%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Community Healthcare Trust stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 92,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,781 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.38% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $4,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

