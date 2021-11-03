American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 19.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share.

Shares of American Water Works stock traded down $8.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $167.81. 15,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,957. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89. American Water Works has a 52 week low of $131.01 and a 52 week high of $189.35. The firm has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.81, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.79%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AWK. Argus raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Bank of America lowered American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 27th. US Capital Advisors lowered American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, HSBC lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $181.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.43.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

