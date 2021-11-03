Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 0.033 per share on Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th.

NYSEARCA BRW opened at $4.71 on Wednesday. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $4.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.59.

Get Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,663,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,833,000.

Saba Cap Income & Opportunities Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide investors with as high a level of current income as is consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on December 2, 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.