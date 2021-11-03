Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0524 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

Invesco Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend by 17.6% over the last three years.

Get Invesco Municipal Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE VKQ opened at $13.36 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.62. Invesco Municipal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.02 and a fifty-two week high of $14.15.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco Municipal Trust stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 578,295 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,123 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.05% of Invesco Municipal Trust worth $7,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 17.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invesco Municipal Trust

Invesco Municipal Trust operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on July 19, 1991 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.