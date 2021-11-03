Credit Suisse Group Boosts Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Price Target to $527.00

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $513.00 to $527.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Generac from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $505.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Generac from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $448.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $467.06.

NYSE:GNRC opened at $483.58 on Wednesday. Generac has a 52 week low of $202.56 and a 52 week high of $524.31. The company has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.48, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $443.15 and a 200-day moving average of $397.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $942.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.13 million. Generac had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 39.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Generac will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.95, for a total value of $2,484,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Generac in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Generac by 462.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Generac in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Generac in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Generac in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

