Target Healthcare REIT PLC (LON:THRL) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.69

Target Healthcare REIT PLC (LON:THRL) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.69 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 11th. This is an increase from Target Healthcare REIT’s previous dividend of $1.68. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of THRL traded down GBX 0.22 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 117.78 ($1.54). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,232. Target Healthcare REIT has a 12-month low of GBX 106.62 ($1.39) and a 12-month high of GBX 126 ($1.65). The firm has a market capitalization of £730.50 million and a PE ratio of 17.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 118.28.

Target Healthcare REIT provide a range of tailored funding solutions to support operators to increase the provision of modern, purpose-built care homes across the UK.

