Ryder System (NYSE:R) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ryder System (NYSE:R) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.360-$2.460 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.000. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Ryder System also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.400-$8.500 EPS.

NYSE:R traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,986. Ryder System has a 12-month low of $50.06 and a 12-month high of $93.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.89.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.46. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ryder System will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is currently -859.26%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on R. Truist boosted their price objective on Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ryder System from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ryder System from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Ryder System from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.80.

In other news, SVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $162,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ryder System stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 580,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 206,653 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.08% of Ryder System worth $43,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.