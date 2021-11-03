280,815 Shares in Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC) Acquired by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 280,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,805,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Jack Creek Investment by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 307,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its position in Jack Creek Investment by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Ramius Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jack Creek Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Jack Creek Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in Jack Creek Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. 47.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ JCIC opened at $9.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.70. Jack Creek Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $9.90.

Jack Creek Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

