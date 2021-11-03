Amalgamated Bank Buys 25,644 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 558.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,644 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $5,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CASY. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 1.3% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 12.4% in the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.9% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 9.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CASY opened at $192.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $192.97 and its 200 day moving average is $202.12. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.33 and a 12-month high of $229.18.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.53. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This is a positive change from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 16.71%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CASY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $259.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised Casey’s General Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Northcoast Research raised Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $225.36 to $247.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.18.

In other news, Director Larree M. Renda sold 1,666 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.91, for a total transaction of $316,390.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

