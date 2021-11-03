M&G Investment Management Ltd. Takes $1.71 Million Position in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,154 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of LivePerson by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 756,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,818,000 after buying an additional 6,157 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in LivePerson by 0.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 446,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,552,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson in the 1st quarter valued at $353,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LPSN opened at $51.41 on Wednesday. LivePerson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.62 and a fifty-two week high of $72.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -36.72 and a beta of 1.06.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.12. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 33.93% and a negative net margin of 22.21%. The firm had revenue of $119.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.91 million. On average, analysts anticipate that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on LivePerson from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on LivePerson from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LivePerson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.17.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

