UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 193,710 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,845,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193,710 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $78,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 2nd quarter valued at $694,000. LMR Partners LLP boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 106.5% in the 2nd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 216,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,234,000 after purchasing an additional 111,675 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 250,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,673,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. 63.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock opened at $47.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.03. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $21.27 and a 12-month high of $49.13.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative net margin of 18.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 682.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.52) EPS. On average, analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 359,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,371,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $2,626,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,771,175 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.90 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.81.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

