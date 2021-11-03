Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Has $5.63 Million Stock Position in Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 252,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Triple-S Management were worth $5,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GTS. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Triple-S Management by 117.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 4,328 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Triple-S Management by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 374,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,743,000 after buying an additional 27,125 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Triple-S Management by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Triple-S Management by 183.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 8,729 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Triple-S Management by 161.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 11,798 shares during the period. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GTS opened at $35.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.60. The company has a market cap of $838.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 0.74. Triple-S Management Co. has a 52 week low of $19.65 and a 52 week high of $35.91.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. Triple-S Management had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 2.40%. On average, analysts expect that Triple-S Management Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Triple-S Management Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Managed Care; Life Insurance; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Other. The Managed Care segment sells managed care products to commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid market sectors.

